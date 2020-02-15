Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

crash editors picks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pest control lands elderly farmers in court

        premium_icon Pest control lands elderly farmers in court

        News Dealing with pests is usually a simple task for farmers but this time it landed two septuagenarians in court.

        VOTE: Would you eat ‘odd-looking’ supermarket vegetables?

        VOTE: Would you eat ‘odd-looking’ supermarket vegetables?

        News Would you eat weird looking produce if it was cheaper at the supermarket?

        Jail time looms for bail-breaching Gatton mum

        premium_icon Jail time looms for bail-breaching Gatton mum

        News If this Gatton woman misses her check-in again, the magistrate has said she will...

        Council splashes funds to proceed with pool upgrade

        premium_icon Council splashes funds to proceed with pool upgrade

        News Esk Swimming Pool to be upgraded after Somerset Regional Council approves estimated...