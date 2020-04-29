Rescue group struggling to meet costs of cat crisis

THEY have saved the lives of countless cats and kittens in the region, but with dwindling funds, the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue volunteers have had to limit their reach.

Although foster carers are vital in providing a warm home for kitties awaiting adoption, the rescue has capped its number of foster carers – despite a growing number of cats needing homes.

“We have heaps of foster carers but you’ve got to have the funds to look after all those animals,” co-founder Carly Richmond said.

“It’s no good having cats in care if you can’t afford to treat them.”

Since the coronavirus struck Queensland, the number of animals being surrendered has increased, while donations have dropped.

“People have lost jobs and have had to move house,” Carly said.

“We have also had a few strays and injured animals that people can’t afford to treat because they don’t have any money, because they have lost their job.”

The rescue has 28 cats in its care – more than double its usual number.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is,” Carly said.

“The only reason we have been able to take those on is that most of them are in care with people who have contacted us and have agreed to care for the animal until we can give it a home.”

Without a steady stream of donations, the volunteers behind the pet rescue are struggling to make ends meet, funding the cats’ food, vaccinations, desexing and medical expenses.

“We need to rehome those 28 before we can take any more – we don’t have enough money to provide food for more cats,” Carly said.

To help, you can donate money to the charity via its bank account or PayPal.

“Even just $5 is a good amount and really helps and it all adds up, or people are welcome to make regular donations,” Carly said.

“And we often run sponsor programs where people can sponsor a cat or kitten and they can name them and get updates on them – people love that.”

Visit the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue’s Facebook page for more information.