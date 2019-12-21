Rescue group searches for home for deaf puppy

12-week-old Candy is deaf and looking for a forever home

CANDY may not hear when you call her, but she'll make up for that with her playfulness and devotion.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said Candy was a cattle dog-cross-kelpie and about 12 weeks old.

"She is totally deaf so she's going to need somebody who can spend a bit of time with her," Ms Whicker said.

"Usually they find deaf dogs are very devoted to their owners because it's the person they relate to most, not being able to be with other canines."

She said Candy absolutely loved to play.

"It would be good if someone had a placid dog that would be willing to work with Candy and let her play," she said.

"She would benefit from having a playmate, but if she's with someone that can take her for walks and spend time with her as an only dog, she'd love that too."

To learn more about Candy, phone 0497 292 318