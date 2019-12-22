Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
News

Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        premium_icon Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        News Businesses have faced a challenging year, with many owners working overtime to maintain a ‘break-even’ outcome.

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        News A local fire ban has been extended once again, barring fires from being lit until...

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        News Cast your vote to determine the best image of the year.

        REVEALED: The staggering fines issued by new trial road unit

        premium_icon REVEALED: The staggering fines issued by new trial road unit

        News If you think you can get away with breaking the road rules because it’s the...