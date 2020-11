A rescue chopper has been tasked to a critical condition at Redbank Creek (file image).

PARAMEDICS are treating a patient for head injuries after an accident at a private property today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman told the Gatton Star a male patient had fell several meters from a water tank at a private property.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident at Redbank Creek at 1pm.

The spokesman said the patient was in a serious condition and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.