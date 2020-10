Paramedics are on scene at an accident in the Lockyer Valley.

A RESCUE helicopter has touched down in the Lockyer Valley following a traffic accident this morning.

Paramedics were tasked to the scene at the intersection of Gehrke Road and Otto Road before 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports stated a motorcyclist had been involved in the accident.

He said the reports said the man had leg injuries.

The motorcyclist is presently in a stable condition.