Rescue chopper tasked to Bruce Highway crash involving child
Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a car was travelling south west of Bundaberg on the Bruce Highway and crashed.
A primary-school aged girl who was a passenger of the car at the time sustained multiple injuries as a result.
Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene and treated the girl before driving her to a clearing nearby.
The Bundaberg-based rescue helicopter was then able to land and flew the girl to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
