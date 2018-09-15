Menu
Login
A sick man has been airlifted off Fraser Island.
A sick man has been airlifted off Fraser Island. Contributed
Breaking

Rescue chopper called to island emergency

14th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

A HOLIDAYMAKER was winched off Fraser Island by a rescue chopper after he suddenly became ill this morning.

The middle-aged man suffered a medical incident and needed to be emergency airlifted from Sandy Cape Beach by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

An aeromedical crew winched a LifeFlight Critical Care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic onto the beach with a stretcher to administer treatment and stabilise the man.

The man was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

On completion of the mission, the rescue helicopter was immediately re-tasked to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway.

fraser island holiday racq lifeflight rescue helicopter rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

    Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

    News Being amongst the flowers and plants brings them great happiness.

    VOTE: Have you been turned off strawberries?

    VOTE: Have you been turned off strawberries?

    News Needles, copycat cases causing stir

    Serving up old favourites for twenty years

    Serving up old favourites for twenty years

    News The diner will hit two decades in business on October 7.

    Local Partners