Reporter falls in pool on live TV

BBC presenter Mike Bushell suffered the hilarious misfortune of falling into a swimming pool live on air.

The journalist was interviewing the British swim team when he accidentally plunged into the pool - leaving them in stitches.

But his equipment would no doubt have been the last thing on his mind when he lowered himself into the pool, missed a step and found himself completely submerged.

"Congratulations," he told the sports stars who are currently competing in the Commonwealth Games, before slipping and shouting: "Whoops, I didn't see the step."

Try though they might, the swimmers, who included Adam Peaty and Siobhan Marie O'Connor, couldn't contain their laughter at the gaffe.

Mind the step: BBC presenter Mike Bushell starts his live cross. Picture: BBC

Ben Proud and James Guy were even seen holding their hands to their faces following the blunder.

And it wasn't only the athletes who burst into laughter, as viewers

“Whoops, missed it.”: Bushell takes his unplanned dive. Picture: BBC

"This delighted my son so much he watched it 4 times. The best bit was Mike Bushell then having to continue the interviews pretty much nose to nose," one quipped.

"Awesome TV, sending millions off laughing to work @mikebushell he's my hero!" another praised.

This article first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.