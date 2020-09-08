REPLAYS AFLQ: Senior boys Australian football

ABOVE: Replay of senior boys Mountain Creek SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS game

Helensvale SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin, Mountain Creek SHS and Naranagba SHS were through to next month's senior boys finals, with Mountain Creek SHS springing the surprise of the day. (reports and replays below)

The teams were part of the Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day which continues tomorrow with senior femles action.

Helensvale's Jack Willis takes the ball against Mountain Creek State High. Pic Peter Wallis

It was day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

JUNIOR GIRLS DAY 1

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Helensvale SHS finished qualified first, with PBC second on the ranking, Mountain Creek third and Narangba fourth.

PBC goal kickers in the first game Braeden Cooper, Josh Fahey, middle) and Maklin Johnston.

ROUND 1

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Helensvale SHS warmed up for a round 2 senior boys showdown with good wins on the open morning of competition on day two.

Helensvale SHS accounted for Narangba SHS 9-7-61 to 0-1-1 while PBC worked their way to a 3-9-27 to nil victory against Mountain Creek SHS.

PBC had 12 scoring shots in the win, with Braeden Cooper, Maklin Johnston and Josh Fahey kicking majors.

ROUND 2

Helensvale SHS beat Palm Beach Currumbin 3-3-21 to 2-2-14.

Helensvale SHS jumped PBC in the first half to kick three goals through Kade Gregory, Thomas Milde and Cody Nieass before, but predictably, PBC struck back hard in the second half.

"To Palmy's credit, they came back there and fought hard,'' said Helensvale SHS coach Matt Dwyer.

The match was a repeat of last year's grand final won by Helensvale SHS after the siren.

Last year's win snapped PBC's three successive grand final victories over Helensvale since 2016. "I am really proud of my boys,'' Dwyer said.

"They showed a lot of composure, stuck to our structures and had the confidence to take tackles and give the ball to players in the better position and sacrifice their game for the team game which is what we are all about.''

Dwyer said the whole competition was great for school footy.

Helensvale SHS is through to the finals in senior boys.

"The amount of talent on show, the resilience of these boys to play some real hard footy and then bounce back.

"The contest is physical pretty elite for school level.''

Narangba SHS got on the board with a 4-4-28 to 2-4-16 victory against Park Ridge SHS.

ROUND 3

Mountain Creek SHS had a milestone win over powerhouse Helensvale SHS in a stunning result this afternoon.

Mountain Creek indeed climbed to the highest peak in the senior boys competition by beating last year's premiers 4-1-25 to 3-3-21.

Joel Peters kicked two goals, Oscar Cazaly and Nathan Davis one each as Mountain Creek SHS snuck home.

"We did not even know we had won,'' said Mountain Creek SHS coach Peter Bock.

The win almost certainly confirms Mountain Creek's place in next month's finals.

He said his school had been involved in the AFLQ Schools competition since 2010, and this was the first win over the strong Helensvale SHS.

Mountain Creek's Joel Peters. Mountain Creek SHS vs Park Ridge SHS. Pic Peter Wallis

"We have come within five points of them before,'' Bock said.

"We played Palm Beach first and they got the jump on us." But they (Helensvake) play really similar.''

Bock said in the first game his team played without structure but in the second it was a better performance.

"It is the best we have matched up with them,'' Bock said.

In the other match PBC had a 5-6-31 to nil win over Park Ridge SHS.''

ROUND 4

Narangba SHS snuck into the finals to be played on October 16 and 17, but the team's performance against PBC showed they will not be making up the numbers next month.

PBC won 3-3-21 to 2-2-13, but coach Ethan Wilken was delighted with the endeavour of his side.

"The efforts lifted throughtout the games,'' Wilken said.

"Our pressure around the footy got a lot better, there were cleaner disposals as well.

"And against better quality opposition we still got the ball forward.''

Wilken said the side deserved to go through to the finals.

"We were pretty under-manned so it was good to see the boys all lift for each other and start to play the type of footy we are trying to play.''

The goal scorers for Narangba were Ben Horridge and Tyler Furnell.

In the other round 4 encounter, Mountain Creek backed up from their epic win over Helensvale to beat a gallant Park Ridge SHS 2-5-17 to 1-06.

ROUND 5

The day wrapped up with Mountain Creek SHS working overtime to douse Narangba SHS 4-4-28 to 3-1-19.

Although winless, Park Ridge SHS praised the organisers, AFLQ for putting the competition together.

"It was a really well run and well organised competition, and it was a good experience to get all the teams playing again,'' said Zackary McLean from Park Ridge SHS.