Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Soccer

REPLAY: Qld Schools Premier League Cavendish Road v PBC

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

More Stories

cavendish road shs livestream palm beach currumbin shs queensland schools premier league replay
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two key changes that will cut costs, boost development

        Premium Content Two key changes that will cut costs, boost development

        Council News DECISIONS will cut operating costs and allow for future development in the region.

        Annual Lockyer festival to move into virtual world

        Premium Content Annual Lockyer festival to move into virtual world

        Community THE popular festival will take on a virtual presence this year

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education The government won't reveal the spend for every Queensland electorate

        Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        Premium Content Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        News ANOTHER 1000 beds will be added, boosting job opportunities.