Jim Madden MP.
Jim Madden MP. Cordell Richardson
REPLAY: Labor snub slammed in Ipswich West debate

Andrew Korner
by
26th Oct 2020 8:40 PM | Updated: 27th Oct 2020 5:49 AM

 

THE Mount Crosby Rd interchange, the proliferation of dumps and how the State Government has handled these burning issues was was a hot topic in tonight's Queensland Times election debate for Ipswich West, but something, or rather someone, was missing.

With Labour incumbent Jim Madden not agreeing to take part in Monday night's debate, there was nobody to explain or defend the Government's actions as the LNP, One Nation and the Civil Liberties and Motorists parties let loose.

One Nation's Gary Duffy and the LNP's Chris Green were scathing of Mr Madden's no-show at the debate, while criticising the current plan to fix the Mt Crosby Rd interchange.

Far from siding with the state opposition, Mr Duffy also accused the LNP of providing "no real alternative" to the Labor Party at state or local level.

The Civil Liberties and Motorists Party's Clem Grieger kicked off with a scathing assessment of the Government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, at times suggesting a global conspiracy.

Mr Duffy and Mr Green took a more measured approach to the question of how they would have handled the crisis, with both reluctant to criticise the state's Chief Health Officer.

