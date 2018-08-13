Replacements aren't a bridge too far in Somerset

WORKS: Pryde Creek Bridge on England Creek Rd just north of Fernvale has reopened to the public.

WORKS: Pryde Creek Bridge on England Creek Rd just north of Fernvale has reopened to the public. Contributed

THERE are now only 11 timber road bridges remaining in the region owned by the Somerset Regional Council.

The latest timber bridge to be upgraded as part of the council's ongoing bridge replacement program opened to the public this week.

The council's bridge construction crew has just completed a $1.345 million upgrade to Pryde Creek Bridge on England Creek Road, north of Fernvale.

The bridge upgrade was jointly funded by the council and the federal government through its Bridges Renewal Funding Program.

In 2017, Pryde Creek Bridge had to be load limited to eight tonne in the interests of public safety.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council was committed to replacing all its timber bridges with more resilient structures.

"Upgrades to bridges results in improved access and increased safety resulting in economic and social benefits for Somerset,” he said.

"Key industries in our rural region rely heavily on a reliable road network that allows them to carry heavy loads across the region and we need to be able to provide bridges that are not load limited and can safely carry commercial loads.

"Somerset is the most successful council in Australia in terms of the number of bridges approved under the Bridges Renewal Program and that is something to be proud of.”

It is council's intention to replace all timber bridges in the region over the next few years.

"Council currently has 11 timber bridges left to replace,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Council will be replacing seven of those 11 in the near future as we've been successful in obtaining joint funding.

"We will also be replacing a further three non-timber bridges.”