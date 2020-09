A driver has been busted speeding excessively on the Brisbane Valley Highway (File Image).

A driver has been busted speeding excessively on the Brisbane Valley Highway (File Image).

AN Esk man has lost his licence for six months after being caught driving 48km/h over the speed limit.

Toogoolawah police intercepted the 67-year-old man’s vehicle on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Ottaba.

He was clocked travelling 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The man was issued a $1245 fine, and was flagged as a type two traffic offender.

He had his licence suspended for six months.