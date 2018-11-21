Menu
Nudie jogger charged after running past cop car

21st Nov 2018 8:08 AM

A man has been charged after allegedly jogging naked past a police car in Melbourne.

The 52-year-old Melton West man has allegedly gone on multiple nudie runs through the CBD and inner suburbs over recent months.

He was arrested off King St in the city yesterday morning after jogging past detectives on Rosamond St in Balaclava.

The man was charged with 12 offences, including wilful and obscene exposure in public and sexual activity directed at another person.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 7.

