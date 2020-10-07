Menu
A $3.6 million construction will soon commence, fixing one of Gatton’s heritage-listed bridges. (File Image).
REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

Ali Kuchel
7th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
WORKS on the Lockyer Creek Bridge upgrade will commence later this month.

It’s estimated the upgrades will cost $3.6 million, which will strengthen the bridge, reducing the frequency of maintenance and the disruption of agricultural and freight movements.

The Lockyer Creek Bridge is is on the Gatton-Helidon road, near Lions Park.

The $3.6m was brought forward in the government’s $1 billion road stimulus package.

Minister for transport and main roads Mark bailey said the works included strengthening, rehabilitation of bridge components and preventive maintenance.

“We’ve built the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Bypass, rolled out more than $630 million in upgrades for the Warrego Highway, and we’re investing in more efficient, safer freight routes that will get the region’s world class exports to ports and markets around the world,” he said.

