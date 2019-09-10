Repair work on Toowoomba Bypass viaduct continues

Work will start on repairs to the Toowoomba Bypass today.

THE final repairs to the viaduct surface of the Toowoomba Bypass will be carried out over the next two weeks.

Lead contractor Nexus Infrastructure said bonding issues between the asphalt surfacing and the concrete deck would be addressed, with asphalt resurfacing required.

This was similar to the repairs to the outer eastbound lane of the viaduct completed in early 2020.

The bypass will remain open to traffic during these works but there will be traffic control and single lane closures in place.

"Road users can expect single lane closures in the eastbound lane first, followed by westbound lane closures," Nexus Infrastructure said in a statement.

"Safety of the toll road is our highest priority so please follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control in place during these works."

Issues with the surface were reported by Nexus two months ago.

It comes nearly a year after the $1.6 billion bypass was opened, following several years of constructions through the Great Dividing Range.