Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Work will start on repairs to the Toowoomba Bypass today.
Work will start on repairs to the Toowoomba Bypass today.
News

Repair work on Toowoomba Bypass viaduct continues

3rd Aug 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE final repairs to the viaduct surface of the Toowoomba Bypass will be carried out over the next two weeks.

Lead contractor Nexus Infrastructure said bonding issues between the asphalt surfacing and the concrete deck would be addressed, with asphalt resurfacing required.

This was similar to the repairs to the outer eastbound lane of the viaduct completed in early 2020.

The bypass will remain open to traffic during these works but there will be traffic control and single lane closures in place.

"Road users can expect single lane closures in the eastbound lane first, followed by westbound lane closures," Nexus Infrastructure said in a statement.

"Safety of the toll road is our highest priority so please follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control in place during these works."

Issues with the surface were reported by Nexus two months ago.

It comes nearly a year after the $1.6 billion bypass was opened, following several years of constructions through the Great Dividing Range.

nexus infrastructure toowoomba toowoomba bypass
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 86 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 86 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a complete list of those due to appear in court.

        Where Toowoomba’s new COVID-19 case came from

        premium_icon Where Toowoomba’s new COVID-19 case came from

        News The man has returned from a country hit hard by the COVID-19.

        Visitors banned as aged care homes go into lockdown

        premium_icon Visitors banned as aged care homes go into lockdown

        News "We do know the risks tends to increase among the elderly"

        New Toowoomba COVID-19 case confirmed

        premium_icon New Toowoomba COVID-19 case confirmed

        Health Darling Downs Health has confirmed COVID-19 is back in Toowoomba