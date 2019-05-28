Renewable energy project fast tracked for Somerset Dam

MOVING FORWARD: Seqwater Senior Project Manager Stuart Roberts leads a tour of the new Somerset Hydro-electricity plant with Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham and Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan.

MOVING FORWARD: Seqwater Senior Project Manager Stuart Roberts leads a tour of the new Somerset Hydro-electricity plant with Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham and Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan. Contributed

RENEWABLE energy is the way of the future, and this month, that future got a little closer as the Somerset Dam Hydro-Electric Plant started producing renewable energy again.

An $11 million restoration of the plant has just been completed, increasing its output and efficiency, and raising its energy capacity from 3.2 to 4.1 megawatts.

This upgrade marks a significant addition to Queensland's renewable energy generation, helping push Queensland towards the state's 50 percent renewable energy target for 2030.

Hydropower plants work by capturing the energy of falling water to generate electricity.

A turbine converts the kinetic energy of falling water into mechanical energy. A generator then converts the mechanical energy from the turbine into electrical energy.

"The plant will be able to operate up to 24 hours a day as required, as water is released from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam as part of regular operation.” Chief Executive Officer for Seqwater Neil Brennan said.

Along with the Somerset site, hydroelectric power is also produced at the Wivenhoe and Hinze dams, and the Landers Shute Water Treatment Plant in Montville.

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Electricity was the largest single cost to the production of drinking water.

"Somerset Dam will remain one of the region's major drinking water storages, with the added benefit of being able to produce green energy for south east Queensland,” he said.

He said the possibility of producing more hydropower by state dams was going to be examined in a new study, commissioned to assess the technical and economic feasibility of hydropower generation.

"Seqwater estimates up to 30-40 percent of its annual energy consumption could be provided by renewable energy it generates over the next decade or so. In turn this can help reduce the costs of water treatment and the supply of drinking water to businesses and households,” he said.

The goal of the study is to identify renewable energy opportunities to help ease the operational costs of dams and other sites.

The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.