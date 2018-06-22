Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

HEALER: Renee Paia of Cura Life in Gatton loves watching people change their lives and find their way through their own unique healing journey.

Name: Renee Paia

Occupation: Balinese massage therapist

Age: 33

Marital Status: Single

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Cura Life?

Watching people change their lives and find their way through their own unique healing journey. It's the very reason we opened the studio, so it has been really moving to witness.

Why did you decide to start your own studio?

Why not, I say? When you have a burning passion, it should be pursued. If an opportunity doesn't exist to follow that passion, then back yourself enough to create one!

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I met Sir Richard Branson in Sydney in 2011. It was an amazing experience as he is one of my greatest role models. I actually used his "screw it, let's do it" mentality to starting a business when Sarah and I embarked on creating our own.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Well, it's a constant work in progress, but I couldn't be more proud of my son and the amazing little man he is becoming. I'm not sure I should really count that though, as I believe his development and achievements are his to own.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

When emotions are high, intelligence is low.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

To have everyone understand and believe that we as individuals have the power to create, heal and change our own lives. Because once we harness that power, we take the first step in creating an impact and changing the world around us.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I feel 33. But funnily enough, I've always felt 33. Even as a 12-year-old. I always felt like my 30s would be my time to shine and find my own way for some reason. Maybe I won't turn 34 this year haha.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Paddle boarding. I don't do it often, but I absolutely love it! Water is my favourite element. Overcast, rainy or cold weather wouldn't stop me because magic happens out there. It feels like time freezes. Inspiration and clarity come effortlessly. Waves of calm and gratitude flow naturally. It's soul food. It's freedom.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Spending the first six years of my life in Papua New Guinea was such a blessing. Walking through dirt floor markets while munching on fresh sugarcane and pink guavas, having an abundance of fruit trees in the backyard, calling a cassowary and a cuscus a "pet", lush misty mountains and the beautiful PNG culture made it magic. Experiencing a simple way of living amongst very humble people is something I deeply cherish from my childhood.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

There is this awesome creek in the Lowood area - I'm not sure what it's called but it's a gorgeous little place to get back to nature.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Aside from building a bigger studio/retreat, I'd love to do a lot of educational travel with my son. And finally invest in my own stand up paddle board!

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The people I admire the most are those who speak the truth when no one wants to listen. And those who are courageous enough to continue to forge change, in spite of adversity. My mum will always be my greatest hero however. For reasons I could write a thesis on.