Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

BRUSHING UP: (L-R) CRI Network's Carl Howard, Pastor Rick Armour and Suzie Overell at Gatton's Christian Life Centre. Francis Witsenhuysen

CHURCHES of the Lockyer and Somerset are calling for more volunteers to provide religious instruction in schools.

While more than 35 religious instructors gathered in Gatton for vital training, the numbers are not quite enough.

Christian Religious Instruction Network regional coordinator Suzie Overell said CRI volunteers were representatives of their churches and did not have to have a teaching background.

"Only 25 per cent of instructors are semi-retired or retired teachers,” she said.

"All other volunteers have to be endorsed by their churches and undertake mandatory training before they can go into the public schools and teach children.

"A religious instruction class runs for half an hour, once a week and all training is provided.”

Mrs Overell said CRI training days were frequent and held each school term.

"RI is alive and well and instructors are well trained,” she said.

"Research shows that when CRI is going well, at least 70 per cent of the students opt into the program.

"The feedback shows the CRI program can help with issues like bullying, hope and self esteem.”

Lockyer Ministers' Association chairman and Gatton Christian Life Centre Pastor Rick Armour said becoming a volunteer was a wonderful way to positively contribute to children's lives.

"Contact your local church if you are interested in becoming a CRI volunteer,” he said.