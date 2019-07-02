Menu
Login
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says religious freedoms are a priority
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says religious freedoms are a priority
Politics

Religious freedom pressing issue: minister

by Daniel McCulloch
2nd Jul 2019 8:26 AM

FINANCE Minister Mathias Cormann insists protecting Australians' right to religious freedom is a pressing priority.

But he has declined to offer an example of what he wants religious observants to be able to say or do, which they cannot already.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison intends to introduce a new Religious Discrimination Act by the end of this year.

"I do believe it's a pressing issue to protect Australia's right to religious freedom," Senator Cormann told ABC News on Tuesday.

However, the minister refused to answer further questions on the topic, insisting his focus was on shepherding income tax cuts through parliament this week.

"The prime minister and others have made very clear that this is something that we will pursue through legislation by the end of this year," he said.

"At the right time, the attorney-general will obviously explain all of the ins and outs of what we're proposing to do.

More Stories

australia israel folau religious freedom

Top Stories

    Awesome Award for Gatton Auto

    Awesome Award for Gatton Auto

    News Thanks to a massive team effort, Gatton Auto is the recipient of major reward

    Fire crews flock to Plainland at crack of dawn

    Fire crews flock to Plainland at crack of dawn

    Breaking Gas incident on highway draws emergency crews before 6am

    BREAKING: Police, paramedics on scene at Plainland incident

    BREAKING: Police, paramedics on scene at Plainland incident

    Breaking Emergency services have blocked off the area

    Club targetted by unhinged theft

    Club targetted by unhinged theft

    News Pony club reeling from recent thefts