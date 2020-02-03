Menu
Relief funding doubled for fire impacted communities

Nathan Greaves
3rd Feb 2020 10:00 AM

SOMERSET businesses impacted by last year’s bushfires are set to benefit from a share in new low-interest disaster relief loans of up to $500,000.

The funding is being made available through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, which aims to support

Federal Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the loans would help bushfire affected businesses get back to doing what they do best, serving their communities and supporting the local economy

“Businesses in these areas are reporting loss of trade, as well as impacts from loss of power in the aftermath of the fires,” he said.

“This DRFA assistance is about giving hardworking Australians a leg-up during the tough times so they can get back to business sooner.

These new assistance measures are in addition to the DRFA funding already available for small businesses in the Scenic Rim and Southern Downs areas.

This has expanded the support to a further seven local government areas, and doubles the maximum available loan amount, which was initially $250,000.

“Making sure our small businesses can get back up on their feet as soon as possible is vital for so many of our communities,” Queensland Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said

“We hope this goes some way to assisting those impacted to get back on track and look towards the future.”

The loans are available to eligible small businesses impacted by the Southern Queensland Bushfires from September 6 to 12:

  • Scenic Rim
  • Southern Downs
  • Noosa
  • Sunshine Coast

Areas affected by the Eastern Queensland Bushfires, from October 7 to December 19 are also eligible:

  • Bundaberg
  • Gladstone
  • Livingstone
  • Noosa
  • Somerset
  • Toowoomba

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website, and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website.

For more information on eligibility for these loans, phone the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority on 1800 623 946.

