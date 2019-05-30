REJECTED: Council knocks back plan for 100-lot development

REJECTED: Fernvale Community Association Inc. president Julia Caunce at the site of Roubaix Properties rejected development in Fernvale.

COMMUNITY campaigners are celebrating after a controversial Somerset development was rejected.

Somerset Regional Council today refused a development application for a relocatable home park at Fernvale.

The proposal by Roubaix Properties Pty Ltd for 100 residential lots on the 4.54 hectare site faced a community backlash.

Those against the development claimed the population density would be higher than inner-city Brisbane, and would completely change the atmosphere of the township.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the application was refused based on eight reasons.

"Councillors unanimously voted against the application, in line with feedback from the Somerset community,” Cr Lehmann said.

"The proposal did not comply with the character and amenity of the area, and the community did not have an expectation for a relocatable home park on the site.

"Further, the proposal was not consistent with the guidelines on Good Design for Caravan Parks and Relocatable Home Parks, and was not the type of development anticipated in the Planning Scheme for that area.”

Fernvale Community Association president Julia Caunce led the campaign against the development and was at today's council meeting for the decision.

"I was very pleased with the decision,” Ms Caunce said.

"It was, I thought, based on a lot of the input that had been given by the Fernvale Community Association and by a number of members of the community.”

86 responses were submitted to the proposal, and just one was in favour.

Ms Caunce said this showed the community anger over the proposal.

"The community really came to the party about how they felt about the proposal,” she said.

"I think the council was very pleased that the communities' considerations gelled with theirs because everyone of them spoke about how it was not appropriate and was in conflict with many of council's requirements.”

Roubaix Properties earlier this year received approval for a separate development in Fernvale.

The development includes three food outlets, including one with a drive-through facility, and 81 off-street carparks for the centre of the town..

Roubaix Properties was contacted for comment.