Reject Shop takes on Woolworths, Coles and Aldi

There’s a retail war brewing. The Reject Shop is taking on Woolworths, Coles and Aldi, offering a low price guarantee on groceries.

There’s a retail war brewing. The Reject Shop is taking on Woolworths, Coles and Aldi, offering a low price guarantee on groceries.

The Reject Shop is promising shoppers a 10 per cent discount on any item found cheaper elsewhere.

"As a commitment to delivering products at the lowest price, we're proud to offer our lowest price guarantee which is a 10 per cent discount on any matching item if by chance they find it at a cheaper price," The Reject Shop CEO Andre Reich told news.com.au.

"In times of great uncertainty and high levels of unemployment like we are seeing now, what we really want to do is help all Australians save money."

Mr Reich confirmed that customers are already seeing cheaper items from big brand names such as Coca-Cola, Colgate, Mars, Morning Fresh, Uncle Toby's, Cadbury and Rexona.

"Our greeting cards at 75 cents and a great pasta range at 79 cents are without doubt the lowest in Australia right now - and Vegemite is coming," he said.

"We are working on Vegemite and many other great known brands sitting alongside our Aussie-made homebrands in toiletries and household cleaning products. There's great stuff in the pipeline," he said.

The Reject Shop says it has committed to giving Aussies the lowest price guaranteed across the store. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/AAP

The Reject Shop will continue expanding its product lines to ensure shoppers have more variety of discounted grocery and personal items, rivalling supermarket giants Woolworths, Coles and Aldi.

After securing a deal with the UK's largest supermarket Tesco last month, the retailer has been able to expand its discounted offerings to include a slew of exclusive Tesco-branded grocery items across its 354 stores across the country.

Currently there are more than 40 Tesco items stocked on shelves, which will grow to 300 by the end of January. There will be more products released at the end of November, the company confirmed with news.com.au.

RELATED: The unlikely items Reject Shop is selling

The first wave of products included packaged food such as tea, coffee and biscuits, as well as health, beauty and household products like handwash, nappies and baby wipes.

Mr Reich previously told news.com.au that there had been a great response from shoppers even before any formal advertising of the new range had rolled out.

He said he expects the products to appeal to Australia's 1.2 million British expats as well as Aussies keen to save on everyday items.

RELATED: Shoppers go crazy for shampoo's return at Reject Shop

The Reject Shop is taking on the big supermarket giants, including Coles, Woolworths and discount rival Aldi. Picture: Matthew Vasilescu/AAP

RELATED: Reject Shop's surprise new items

Mr Reich said it was "bizarre" that groceries in the UK were around half the price of their Australian counterparts while in the US they cost around one-third, and that the three-year Tesco deal would enable Australian shoppers to take advantage of that discrepancy.

"Tesco has some of the cheapest prices in Europe and definitely some of the biggest volumes in Europe with similar standards as Australia," he told news.com.au when the range launched.

Mr Reich added that shoppers are now more than ever seeking cheaper items due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on our wallets.

"We're all facing tough economic times, and The Reject Shop will always help people save money," he said.

Originally published as Reject Shop takes on Woolworths, Coles, Aldi