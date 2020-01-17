Regulator assessing application for GM horse vaccine trial

NEW BREAKTHROUGH: Researchers are hoping to protect horses against a debilitating illness with a new vaccine trial.

RESEARCHERS are hoping to protect horses against a debilitating illness with a new vaccine that could start trials soon.

The University of Queensland has applied to the federal Office of the Gene Technology Regulator to begin field trials of a genetically-modified vaccine for horses to protect against Ross River virus.

The field trials would take place at the UQ Gatton campus over a four-year period.

As the vaccine uses GM technology, the university had to apply for a licence to conduct the trial.

The website of the regulator presently lists the application as “under review”.

Documents provided by the regulator reveal up to 40 horses would be vaccinated in the trial, which would assess “the safety of the GM vaccines for horses and how well they work”.

Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes and causes a debilitating illness characterised by fever, fatigue, and joint pain and inflammation that may persist for as long as six to 12 months.

It can be particularly harmful to race horses.

The new GM vaccines are based a modified version of the human smallpox vaccine.

The vaccines have been tested in a laboratory, which showed they “are not harmful, and they do not spread in vaccinated mice, rabbits, and calves” according to the documents.

The consultation Risk Assessment and Risk Management Plan documents prepared for the application concluded the trial “poses negligible risks to people or the environment”. Despite this, a number of licence conditions have been drafted by the regulator to restrict when and where the trial can take place, limit the size of the trial, and prevent GM vaccine from spreading from the trial site.

These conditions include requirements to “isolate vaccinated horses from other animals, to securely transport and store the GMOs, and to verify that the horses no longer contain any GM vaccine at the end of the trial”.

It is unclear when a decision on the application will be made.

The University of Queensland was contacted for comment.