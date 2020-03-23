Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Region's total coronavirus cases hits double digits

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Mar 2020 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed today for West Moreton, bringing the region's total up to 10.

Overall, another 60 cases have been confirmed across Queensland, 33 males and 27 females, bringing the states total to 319 since COVID-19 began spreading.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway and further public health alerts would be released if required.

It also said majority of the cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who has travelled overseas.

Queensland Health said it is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory sympstoms to see a doctor immediately. 

It comes after multiple businesses were forced to close their door for up to six months as part of a national shut down in an attempt to limit the spreading of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Queensland Health website.

coronavirus coronavirusipswich health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community urged to donate food as work dries up

        premium_icon Community urged to donate food as work dries up

        News A Lockyer outreach centre is experiencing a heightened need for canned food, other non-perishable items.

        Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

        premium_icon Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

        News The total number of local coronavirus cases has risen to eight.

        Coronavirus crisis impacts Gatton: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis impacts Gatton: All you need to know

        Health Government help website crashes, people queue at Centrelink

        Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

        News The station will stay open but, before entering, visitors must use hand sanitiser.