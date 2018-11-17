Region's top talkers take home third place

CHATTERBOXES: Robert Stevens, Cheryl Lukritz, Del Schelbach and Carolyn Becker at the meet.

LOCKYER Valley Toastmasters Club members have proved they've got the gift of the gab at the annual conference, council meeting and speech contest in Ipswich.

Gatton member Neil Cole and Blenheim's Robert Stevens both took home third place at the meet, which attracted Toastmasters members from 10 clubs in the western division.

Toastmasters western division and area 29 director Carolyn Becker said competition was very strong throughout the day.

"Neil placed third in the Humorous Speech Contest with his five to seven-minute speech on ageing,” Mrs Becker said.

"Robert placed third in the impromptu one to two-minute Table Topics Contest responding to the statement 'I looked through the window and saw'.”

Mr Cole and Mr Stevens competed alongside clubs in area 29, which included City of Ipswich, Icon, Limestone, Rosewood and Lockyer Valley.

Other teams at the competition were Heart of the City, Ipswich, Jacaranda 2000, Morning Talkers and Springfield Lakes.

The winners from the competition secured a place to compete at the Western Division Conference at Goondiwindi in February.

While third place did not guarantee the Lockyer Valley locals a spot, Mrs Becker said there was still a chance for the men to be called up if the winners were unable to compete.

The competition would be organised by Mrs Becker.