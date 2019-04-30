Region's top men in cricket named
CRICKET: The Lockyer Cricket Association wrapped up for another season and the region's best cricketers were recognised.
In A-grade, Gatton Fordsdale cricketer Steven Kleidon was named player of the year - he also took out the highest batting aggregate for the season with 570.
Glenore Grove bowler John Manz was named player of the year for the A2 division thanks to a bowling aggregate of 30 and Gatton Fordsdale's Jason Kleidon took out player of the year in B-grade with a batting average of 115.60.
In the Under-16 division Glenore Grove's Wyatt Utz was named player of the year and in U13s, Mason Kleidon followed in the footsteps of his dad and uncle when he was named the best overall cricketer.
The best with the bat and ball were also recognised on the night.
In A-grade, Shanley Neuendorf was congratulated for achieving the highest batting average of the season with 55.43.
Glenore Grove bowlers reigned supreme with James Schultz securing the best bowling aggregate with 25 wickets and Dean Granzien claiming the season's best bowling average with 8.68.
The most amount of catches went to Glenore Grove captain Levi Kugel with nine and the most wicket keeper dismissals with to Ray McBride with 11.
Sam Steinhardt had the best batting aggregate in A2 with 389 and Jarid Greisbach had the best batting average.
All awards are listed below:
A Grade
Batting Agg: Steven Kleidon 570
Batting ave: Shanley Neuendorf 55.43
Bowling agg: James Schultz 25
Bowling ave: Dean Granzien 8.68
Most Catches: Levi Kugel 9
Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Ray Mcbride 11
A2 Grade
Batting agg: Sam Steinhardt 389
Batting ave: Jarid Greisbach 60.50
Bowling agg: John Manz 30
Bowling ave: Falak Patel 10.33
Most Catches: Jeremy Kempston 14
Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Casey Jahnke 15
B Grade
Batting agg: Brandon Webb 1038
Batting ave: Jason Kleidon 115.50
Bowling agg: Glen Hammant 37
Bowling ave: Matthew Schultz 13.87
Most Catches: Nathan Keenan 13
Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Randall Reck 25
Premiers
A-grade: Glenore Grove
A2 - Glenore Grove Gold
B-grade: Southern Lockyer
Overall winner: Glenore Grove