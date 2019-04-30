Region's top men in cricket named

WINNERS: A-grade premiers Glenore Grove show off their trophy with Paul Zischke, Scott Buchholz, captain Levi Kugel and Rogan Utz

WINNERS: A-grade premiers Glenore Grove show off their trophy with Paul Zischke, Scott Buchholz, captain Levi Kugel and Rogan Utz Elijah Kugel Big Shot Photograph

CRICKET: The Lockyer Cricket Association wrapped up for another season and the region's best cricketers were recognised.

In A-grade, Gatton Fordsdale cricketer Steven Kleidon was named player of the year - he also took out the highest batting aggregate for the season with 570.

Glenore Grove bowler John Manz was named player of the year for the A2 division thanks to a bowling aggregate of 30 and Gatton Fordsdale's Jason Kleidon took out player of the year in B-grade with a batting average of 115.60.

In the Under-16 division Glenore Grove's Wyatt Utz was named player of the year and in U13s, Mason Kleidon followed in the footsteps of his dad and uncle when he was named the best overall cricketer.

The best with the bat and ball were also recognised on the night.

In A-grade, Shanley Neuendorf was congratulated for achieving the highest batting average of the season with 55.43.

Glenore Grove bowlers reigned supreme with James Schultz securing the best bowling aggregate with 25 wickets and Dean Granzien claiming the season's best bowling average with 8.68.

The most amount of catches went to Glenore Grove captain Levi Kugel with nine and the most wicket keeper dismissals with to Ray McBride with 11.

Sam Steinhardt had the best batting aggregate in A2 with 389 and Jarid Greisbach had the best batting average.

All awards are listed below:

A Grade

Batting Agg: Steven Kleidon 570

Batting ave: Shanley Neuendorf 55.43

Bowling agg: James Schultz 25

Bowling ave: Dean Granzien 8.68

Most Catches: Levi Kugel 9

Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Ray Mcbride 11

A2 Grade

Batting agg: Sam Steinhardt 389

Batting ave: Jarid Greisbach 60.50

Bowling agg: John Manz 30

Bowling ave: Falak Patel 10.33

Most Catches: Jeremy Kempston 14

Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Casey Jahnke 15

B Grade

Batting agg: Brandon Webb 1038

Batting ave: Jason Kleidon 115.50

Bowling agg: Glen Hammant 37

Bowling ave: Matthew Schultz 13.87

Most Catches: Nathan Keenan 13

Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Randall Reck 25

Premiers

A-grade: Glenore Grove

A2 - Glenore Grove Gold

B-grade: Southern Lockyer

Overall winner: Glenore Grove