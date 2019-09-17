Region's schools boast more teachers to student ratio

Ropeley State School ranked top in the region for class sizes.

Ropeley State School ranked top in the region for class sizes. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton

FROM than 1700 schools Queensland-wide, a Lockyer Valley school with five full time students has knocked NAPLAN star performing schools out of the park.

Ropeley State School ranked highest in the region at 46th, with five students and an average of 1.2 teachers in 2018.

Ascot private school St Margaret's Anglican Girls School ranked first in the state for NAPLAN results but had nearly ten students for every teacher.

As for the benefits of having a high teacher to student ratio, Ropeley State School declined to comment.

Higher proportions of teachers to students ratios are associated with a better learning environment.

Students won't need to fight for attention and students who are struggling are less likely to fall behind.

A Courier Mail investigation has exposed student teacher ratios at schools throughout Queensland.

Student teacher ratios are calculated by dividing the total number of full time teachers with full time students.

While city schools tended to perform better in terms of NAPLAN, some of the schools with highest teacher student ratios are located in rural areas.

Best teacher student ratios in the district:

1. Ropeley State School (Five students, 1.2 teachers)

2. Ma Ma Creek State School (Eight students, 1.3 teachers)

3. Flagstone Creek State School (33 students, 3.4 teachers)

4. Lockyer District State High School (1041.6 students, 94.7 teachers)

5. Linville State School (28 students, 2.6 teachers)