Region's prices should remain stable

MOTORISTS keen to save a few dollars are being advised to fill up with petrol as soon as possible ahead of expected gradual fuel price rises in the area.

Local petrol providers said now would be a good time to fill car tanks, with wholesale prices rising slowly this week.

Gatton Petroleum owner Peter O'Brien said he had not put his prices up but there had been a bit of pressure.

"Now is the time to fill up because I don't think the price of that now is sustainable in the short-term anyway,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I try to keep the price as low as possible, but it could go up in the next few days.

"I don't think it will go up too much because I don't see any external factors affecting it that much.”

Barb's Kitchen owner Barb Froholff said she increased her prices on Thursday morning due to rising wholesale costs.

"It's probably been a good thing having the prices down over Christmas but they can't expect that to go on forever,” Ms Froholff said.

"I'd fill up now - I wouldn't wait.”

She said motorists should also remember to drive sensibly to save fuel.

"Putting your foot down uses more fuel. Take notice of the RACQ's fuel economy tips - even tyre pressure makes a difference.”

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said service stations in Gatton were currently selling unleaded for between 125.9 cents per litre (cpl) and 135.9cpl.

The average price in Toowoomba is 116.3cpl and the broader Lockyer Valley is at 114.2cpl, making them some of the cheapest regional areas across Queensland at this point in time.

"Neither of these areas operate on a price cycle, so any price changes are generally only gradual and made over time,” Ms Ross said.

"Meanwhile, areas like Brisbane, Ipswich, and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts are still in the cheap phase of the price cycle but we've seen a very small percentage of retailers hike their prices.”

"There are still plenty of cheap deals around so regardless of where you are in Queensland, we urge everyone to shop with those retailers that are offering the best deals.”

Drivers can download the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app to check for their most cost-effective options.