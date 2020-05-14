Region's Nurse, Midwife of the Year announced

Midwife of the Year Angie Reece (right) with colleague Romany Hicks.

West Moreton Health announced their Nurse and Midwife of the Year awards this week to celebrate International Nurses Day.

Angie Reece was named Midwife of the Year and Amy Hunter was named Nurse of the Year after being nominated by their colleagues.

West Moreton Health interim executive director of nursing and midwifery Karyn Ehren said both Ms Hunter and Mr Reece had been nominated for their incredible work in keeping the community safe.

"Amy and Angie were nominated multiple times for the inspiring way they care for members of the community," Ms Ehren said.

"They selflessly offer their invaluable knowledge and skills to colleagues and are great mentors to our younger staff."

Ms Hunter is said to be a hard worker that strives to give the best care to her patients as well as sharing her knowledge and skills with her colleagues.

Ms Reece recently started a new role as a neonatal midwifery consultant and is known as a quiet achiever at West Moreton Health.

Ms Ehren said the World Health Organisation had designated 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. This year also coincided with the 200th year of the birth of Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing.

"This year was to provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the vital role played by nurses and midwives in providing health care, and many celebrations were planned to do that," she said.

"Instead, 2020 has provided an opportunity for nurses and midwives to innovate and practise like few other years. In West Moreton, incredible work has been undertaken by nurses and midwives to keep our community safe and to ensure that we have been well prepared to manage the challenges COVID-19 has presented."