Region’s front line workers receive praise

THEY may be behind masks and gowns, but West Moreton Health's "undercover" staff are being praised for their hard work on the frontline.

Chief Executive Officer Kerrie Freeman thanked staff for moving quickly to make the clinics work.

"Our amazing staff on the frontline are supported by behind-the-scenes teams who ensure the clinics run smoothly," she said.

"This united approach has enabled us to quickly stand up extra clinics to ensure the safety of our community.

"Thank you to our staff and partners for this impressive effort."

Dr Freeman said the community had been supportive and she thanked the public for coming out to be tested.

"Thank you to everyone who visited clinics to be tested," she said.

"We have opened extra clinics across the West Moreton region and recommend anyone who has even mild symptoms get tested.

"Being tested for COVID-19 at the first sign of symptoms is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland."

West Moreton Health has experienced a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past month.

Today Queensland Health confirmed another two people had tested positive for COVID-19 including an aged care worker from a Laidley facility.

Both cases, a man and a woman in their 30s, are believed to be linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

There are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the West Moreton region.

The rise in cases has prompted the state government to keep Queensland borders closed.

For a full list of fever clinics, visit www.westmoreton.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus