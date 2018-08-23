Menu
VARIETY: From Medieval knights like Scott Doyle to local musicians like Boyd Ridley, the Colours of the Lockyer Festival had it all.
Region's colours shine over the weekend

Dominic Elsome
by
23rd Aug 2018 1:02 PM

THE Lockyer Valley was on show over the weekend at the Colours of Lockyer festival in Laidley.

Crowds flocked to the festival that featured everything from food and art stalls through to fire twirlers and medieval knights.

Festival organiser Idell Wadley, the president of Spirit of the Valley, said the event was a great success.

"Very good numbers and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the most often asked question was when is the next one," Ms Wadley said.

"We had no real issues - the day went off pretty much without a hitch."

The festival showcased everything great about living in the Lockyer Valley region and drew visitors from as far as Brisbane into the area.

Check out some photos from the day below:

 

