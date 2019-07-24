Region's brightest minds recognised for their top work

LEADERS: Hatton Vale State School head of curriculum Jonas Shantz, principal Ashley Lawless, Education Queensland regional director Leanne Wright and Hatton Vale State School Head of Special Education Sandra Calam.

OUR region's brightest minds have been awarded for preparing the next generation.

Laidley District State School, Hatton Vale State School, Lockyer District State High School, Lake Clarendon State School and Gatton State School were all recognised at the 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools regional awards.

Hatton Vale State was awarded the Showcase Award for Excellence in the Early and Primary Years for its 'Big 6 in action' reading program.

Principal Ashley Lawless said the school was very proud of the achievment.

"It's taken a long time, and a lot of dedication from some staff,” Mr Lawless said.

The reading program focusses on focussed on comprehension, accuracy, fluency and expanded vocabulary, and Mr Lawless said it had produced incredible results.

"In the three years we've had this embedded, we've seen the C-standard and higher results across all key learning areas go from 68 per cent to 89 per cent,” he said. "It's transferable skills right cross all learning areas.”

Lockyer District State High School, Lake Clarendon State School and Gatton State School were jointly recognised for their co-constructed science and mathematics fields strategy.

Lockyer high prinicpal Darren Cook said the program focussed on students from grade 4 to 9 on areas in science, technology, engineering, arts, agriculture and maths.

The co-education of students gave high-achieving primary students a jump start heading into high school.

"It supports our grade 4s, 5s and 6s with the notion of transitioning to their closest state high school so to get the best out of kids,” Mr Cook said.

He said it wasn't just the students benefiting from the program.

"The level of expertise of all of our teachers has increased through this project - it's a true co-constructed and co-delivered project.

"It's quite a unique program that we run,” he said.

Laidley District State School won the Award for Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education for its Elders and Youth: Connecting through culture program.