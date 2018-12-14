Region's ' best' Christmas celebration

FESTIVE DOGGOS: Lily and Ruby get ready for Christmas.

FESTIVE DOGGOS: Lily and Ruby get ready for Christmas. Chelsea King

THERE'S only 11 days until Christmas and with festivities in full swing across the Lockyer there is no excuse to not be involved.

If you haven't managed to attend one of the Christmas carnivals held in the local towns, today is your lucky day.

Rumoured to be the best in the Valley, Forest Hill Festivities will kick off this afternoon.

Ham wheel ticket seller Mitch Brimblecombe urged locals to prepare for the festive conditions.

"Bring a brolly because it will be raining hams,” Mr Brimblecombe said.

Toogoolawah will also celebrate the festive season on Saturday night for all in the Somerset.

Merry Christmas

UNITE with community members for Forest Hill's annual Christmas celebration.

Rumoured to be the best Christmas festivities in the valley, organiser are preparing for another big year.

There will be rides, entertainment and three Ham & Turkey wheels operating!

What: Forest Hill Festivities

When: Friday, December 14

Where: Forest Hill

Holiday season

CELEBRATE the season of Christmas by singing carols on a night out for the whole family.

Spend a night under the stars watch the awesome fireworks display to finish!

What: Withcott & District Community Christmas Carols and Fireworks

When: Saturday, December 15 from 5.30pm

Where: Springbrook Park

Giddy up

PROMISED to be worth a trip to the country, the Esk Jockey Club are gearing up for another successful event.

Gather friends and family for a day of good times. With entertainment ranging from magic to music, the event is the go-to place for all pre-Christmas functions.

What: Esk Races

When: Saturday, December 15

Where: Esk racecourse