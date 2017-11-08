Region's best arts and crafts on show

FAMILY FUN: Lucas, Cyrisse and Chloe Macdonald get some early Christmas shopping done.

ONCE AGAIN the queues were out the door of the Gatton Shire Hall at the 27th Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

Proudly hosted by Peace Lutheran Primary School P&F committee the show boasted more than 90 stalls with some of the region's finest arts, crafts, wares and treats.

Organiser and committee member Theresa Zischke said it was the best attended show yet.

"This year we had over 1800 people through, from the Thursday night through to Saturday,” she said.

"We had over 200 guests at the opening night, so that was a great result too.”

Each year the show is Peace Lutheran's major fundraiser, with all profits from the show going directly into supporting the education and well-being of the students. And while the committee haven't finalised the total amount of funds raised, Ms Zischke said it was looking like they'd beat last year's efforts of $20,000.”

"This year we will be buying class room furniture and resources for the students,” Ms Zischke said.

"Thank you to everyone for supporting the show.”