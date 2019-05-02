Menu
STEP UP: West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub-Chamber Show Girl Claudia Campbell.
Regional winner calls for new contestants

Ebony Graveur
by
2nd May 2019 2:27 PM

THE opportunity to make friends, learn how to network and understand more about the agricultural industry are just a few benefits to being show girl, according to Claudia Campbell.

The Lowood Show Society treasurer was titled Show Girl last year before competing regionally against eight other contestants.

At regionals, she impressed the judges and took the title of West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub-Chamber Show Girl.

She said the role helped her grow and better herself.

"Being more involved in the community really did help me,” she said.

"And it looks good that you've volunteered, when you apply for a job.”

Miss Campbell said she wanted to see more people apply for the contest this year.

"We're having a shortage and clutching at straws to get people to join,” she said.

She said younger people might be lacking the sense of community needed to get involved.

"Lowood is a great show society,” she said.

"They're very supportive of having young people's ideas contribute to a show.”

Registrations for the 2019 Lowood Show Girl close on May 26.

To apply, contact the show society on 5426 1351.

