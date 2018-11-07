Regional suburbs record double digit capital growth

TOWNSVILLE has emerged as a star performer in regional Queensland, with four suburbs recording double digit growth.

REIQ has revealed the 68 suburbs that recorded double digit growth in the 12 months to June.

Twenty-seven of those 68 top performing suburbs were outside of the southeast, with Townsville dominating the regional listings.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said Idalia (+21.3% to $485,00 as of June) was a rapidly expanding suburb, located just 10 minutes from the Townsville CBD, and offering access to shopping centres, restaurants, beautiful landscaping around parks, lakes and the Ross River.

It is dominated by older houses and luxury new homes, with properties ranging from the "low to mid $300,000s" to over $1 million.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella

"Idalia in Townsville ranks 11th on the state list and first on the Townsville LGA list," she said.

The other Townsville suburbs to make the top 68 were Rasmussen (+19.9), North Ward (+15%) and Railway Estate (+10.1%).

Keyes and Co Property agent, and former Townsville City councillor, Tony Parsons, said there were suburbs doing well, and others that were still struggling, but there were positive signs in the local property market.

This four bedroom house at 47 Springside Terrace in Idalia is on the market for $868,000 and is listed with Keyes & Co

He said Idalia ticked a lot of boxes for families, but he was not surprised by the city's other top suburbs with two of them "fringe suburbs" of the new stadium under construction.

North Queensland Stadium under construction in September 2018 Townsville

"North Ward and its proximity to The Strand speaks for itself, and Railway Estate has some of that character housing stock that many couples are keen on, those reno jobs."

As for Rasmussen, the suburb has benefited from a number of new housing estates including a Defence Housing Australia development, and the duplication of Riverway Drive.

Mr Parsons said buyers could still get a bargain.

Australian hydrofoil championships off The Strand, Townsville.

Meanwhile, Cairns and Gympie had three suburbs on the list of top performers.

Palm Cove was the best performer in Cairns, ranking 26th overall.

Cooloola Cove in Gympie ranked 42nd, with house prices up 12 per cent to $317,500 in June 2018.

In the Whitsundays region, only Collinsville, a coal town southwest of Bowen, made the list, taking out third spot overall.

Ms Mercorella said Collinsville recorded an annual capital growth for houses of 46.2 per cent, taking the median sales price to $95,000 in June.

Other regions reporting at least one suburb on the list were Bundaberg, Toowoomba, Banana, Charters Towers, Fraser Coast, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rocky, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Western Downs.

"This spread of suburbs is a good indication that Queensland real estate is delivering steady sustainable growth across the board. We're seeing growth outside the southeast corner," Ms Mercorella said.

In terms of price, the REIQ analysis found that two very different brackets dominated the list --- below $350,000 and above $500,000 but below $750,000.

"Eighteen top performing suburbs reported a median house price range below $350,000," Ms Mercorella said.

"Most of these suburbs are located in regional Queensland."

Similarly, 18 top performers reported an annual median house price range between $500,000 and $749,999 … 13 of these suburbs are located in the southeast corner.

"Only 8 top performing suburbs reported an annual median price range above $1 million. All these suburbs are located in Brisbane, Noosa or the Sunshine Coast LGA."

TOP 10 PERFORMING REGIONAL QUEENSLAND SUBURBS, RANKING/1 YR CAPITAL GROWTH

Blackwater (1st) +151.3%

Collinsville (3rd) + 46.2%

Miles (7th) +23.5%

Dundowran Beach (9th) +21.5%

Idalia (11th) +21.3%

Rasmussen (12th) +19.9%

Biloela (14th) +18.6%

Burnett Heads (15th) +18.1%

North Ward (24th) +15%

Palm Cove (26th) +14.3%

(Source: REIQ QMM report June 2018. )

