Regional-sized plans set for 2019

NEW YEAR: Mayor Tanya Milligan is looking forward to another year of community improvements.

NEW YEAR: Mayor Tanya Milligan is looking forward to another year of community improvements. Meg Bolton

PROGRESSION should not cost the community quality of life, according to Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

This year, Cr Milligan will focus on ensuring the Inland Rail project is beneficial to the community, causing as little disruption as possible.

"The Inland Rail and the Australian Rail Track Corporation need to be accountable to our community,” Cr Milligan said.

The project is planned to come through the Lockyer Valley from Ballard in the west to Summerholm in the east.

It is planned the freight-only trains will be 3.6kilometres long with two shipping containers stacked on top of each other on every wagon.

Cr Milligan had previously criticised ARTC for their lack of transparency and collaboration with council.

While official dates were yet to be confirmed, Cr Milligan said she would continue to stand up for the community.

Next year, the council would also remain on the path to pursue water security for the Lockyer.

The topic had been heavily debated in recent months following a proposal to enforce new water allocations and pricing.

Several community groups and members had voiced concerns about the potentially detrimental affect of the proposal.

Cr Milligan said while there was a lot going on in the region, it was an "exciting time”.

"I hope to continue to lead a great group of people within our organisation, to deliver great outcomes for our great community,” the mayor said.

In 2019, Cr Milligan said council would continue to engage with the Hatton Vale and Kensington Grove community in a bid to finalise plans for a regional park. The park follows years of public demand for an outdoor space.