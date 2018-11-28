Menu
Rail services cancelled from Bundaberg to Mackay

Hannah Busch
by
28th Nov 2018 5:44 PM

RAIL services between Mackay and Bundaberg have been cancelled as dangerous fires threaten homes across Central Queensland.

Queensland Rail has confirmed the northbound tilt train service will terminate at Bundaberg, with reports many travellers were urged to consider getting off at Caboolture or Nambour.

The southbound Spirit of Queensland has also been impacted by today's unprecedented fires and will only operate from Townsville to Mackay.

The northbound tilt train that will stop at Bundaberg after devastating fires forced track closures between Mackay and Bundaberg.
A QR spokesman said it was unknown how long the natural disaster would affect services, and it was unknown whether travellers would be able to be taken by bus.

One traveller said the Caboolture train station, south of the Sunshine Coast, was earlier packed with affected customers no longer able to head north.

Those onboard the northbound train were told at this stage people affected could stay on the train overnight before the situation was reassessed tomorrow morning. 

Anyone affected by the cancellations has been urged to visit the Queensland Rail Travel website for updates.

Multiple towns across Central Queensland have been ordered to evacuate and an emergency has been declared at Gracemere. 

The Bruce Hwy has been closed near Mount Larcom as a fast-moving fire travels towards the town. 

cq fires editors picks natural disasters
