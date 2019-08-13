Region wakes to near zero temperatures

Brothers Billy Harris, 6, and Hugh Harris, 3, snuggle up in the cold winter weather.

Brothers Billy Harris, 6, and Hugh Harris, 3, snuggle up in the cold winter weather. ALI KUCHEL

A BONE-CHILLING week has gripped south east Queensland, with Gatton folk waking up to a "feels-like” temperature of -1.7C yesterday morning, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording a low of 1C.

The cold nights paired with windy days stemmed from a series of cold fronts and large low pressure systems across the southern states.

Kentville youngsters Billy and Hugh Harris (pictured) rugged up on Monday night ahead of the cold morning temperatures.

BoM meteorologist David Krock said the southern conditions pushed a cooler, dry airmass into Queensland.

But he said temperatures would start to warm up, with a top of 28C possible for Saturday.

"Winds are starting to turn onshore during the next day or two so the mornings won't be quite as cold,” he said.

"But it's still winder and they won't be warm by any stretch.”