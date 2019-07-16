Region in top three hot spots for upcoming bushfire season

GET READY: Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie is warning landowners to be prepared for the upcoming fire season, which he says could be worse than last year's.

GET READY: Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie is warning landowners to be prepared for the upcoming fire season, which he says could be worse than last year's. Andrew Korner

FIRE fighters are again warning residents to prepare for bushfire season, but they need to do it the right way.

Out of the top ten expected bushfire hotspots predicted for this coming fire season, the West Moreton Region is number three.

Rural Fire Service regional manager for South East Queensland superintendent Allan Gillespie said he was concerned in the lead up to the season.

"We are potentially heading into another big fire season,” superintendent Gillespie said.

"The conditions are similar to the start that we had last year, but it's going to be a bit drier than it was last year.”

With such a dangerous season on the horizon, landowners and residents are begin urged to prepare now rather than later.

But superintendent Gillespie said preparations had to be done right, and hazard reduction burns had to be approved.

Burns lit without a permit are an ongoing issue for the rural fire service, and the lead up to this season was no different.

"Every season we have problems with people who through a lack of knowledge or they just don't bother to get a permit and that creates a number of problems,” he said.

Burning without a permit isn't just a waste of resources for fire crews - it's dangerous.

"We attended, state wide, hundreds of fires each year that are the result of escaped hazard reduction burns that have been lit without a permit or in defiance of the conditions on a permit,” he said.

"That of course increases the risk to local communities, but it also ties up our resources unnecessarily.”

Despite the predicted dangerous season, superintendent Gillespie stressed the RFS was well prepared for whatever was thrown at crews.

"We have been planning for this for months, we continue to plan at the moment,” he said.

"We've increased our training activities, we're preparing our brigades, we're checking our equipment.

"We are at the best place we have been in a long time in terms of our preparation for the forth coming bushfire season.”

Anyone one wishing to perform a hazard reduction burn must contact their local fire warden.