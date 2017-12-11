Menu
Login
News

Reggie gets kids reading at St Mary's

READING WITH REGGIE: St Mary's principal Craig Cronin and assistant principal Claire Hogan get stuck into their books with Tyler Brimblecombe, 11, Jake Knappick, 6, and Paddy Hogan, 5.
READING WITH REGGIE: St Mary's principal Craig Cronin and assistant principal Claire Hogan get stuck into their books with Tyler Brimblecombe, 11, Jake Knappick, 6, and Paddy Hogan, 5. Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

IT'S one of the most important parts of a child's education, yet families rarely have time for it.

Laidley's St Mary's Catholic Primary School recognised their students' need to regularly sit down with a book, and last month launched their new reading space, Reggie's Reading Cafe, to encourage the children's love of literature.

Principal Craig Cronin said it was imperative to foster these literacy skills early.

"It's a life-long skill, and a life-long love,” Mr Cronin said.

"With Reggie's Reading Cafe, we're able to bring the community and parents into that experience as well.

"We wanted to create a relaxed, casual space where everyone was welcome to get lost in a book.”

Tyler Brimblecombe, 11, said he thought the reading space was a great idea, while Paddy Hogan, 5, could barely tear his eyes away from his latest read.

Jake Knappick was also singled out as one of the school's most improved readers.

He said his secret was regular practice of reading tests and investing time into good reads, something he'll have greater opportunity to do now the reading cafe is open.

Mr Cronin welcomed families to enjoy the space.

Topics:  education literature reading reggie the rooster st marys st marys catholic primary school

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rain can't dampen Christmas festivities

Rain can't dampen Christmas festivities

Forest Hill and Lowood held their Christmas occasions over the weekend.

New life members help Gatton Hawks to soar

VITAL: Daphne Nolan and Graham Rowles received life memberships to the Gatton Hawks.

Long time sponsors have kept the club ticking over.

Rusty has been putting out fires for fifty years

DEDICATION: Rusty Kraut was honoured for 50 years of service to the Rural Fire Brigade by Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack and Acting Superintendent Kaye Healing.

Local firefighters were recognised for their service at a ceremony.

Service preparing farm-ready workers for the Lockyer

READY TO GO: Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel, QAWN project manager and agriculture workforce officer for Southern Queensland Karen George, Growcom CEO Pat Hannan, FarmReady founder and director Janne Dipple and Lockyer Valley Alliance founding chair Keith Jackwitz at the launch of the FarmReady HUB.

The FarmReady HUB was launched last week.

Local Partners