Reggie gets kids reading at St Mary's

READING WITH REGGIE: St Mary's principal Craig Cronin and assistant principal Claire Hogan get stuck into their books with Tyler Brimblecombe, 11, Jake Knappick, 6, and Paddy Hogan, 5. Melanie Keyte

IT'S one of the most important parts of a child's education, yet families rarely have time for it.

Laidley's St Mary's Catholic Primary School recognised their students' need to regularly sit down with a book, and last month launched their new reading space, Reggie's Reading Cafe, to encourage the children's love of literature.

Principal Craig Cronin said it was imperative to foster these literacy skills early.

"It's a life-long skill, and a life-long love,” Mr Cronin said.

"With Reggie's Reading Cafe, we're able to bring the community and parents into that experience as well.

"We wanted to create a relaxed, casual space where everyone was welcome to get lost in a book.”

Tyler Brimblecombe, 11, said he thought the reading space was a great idea, while Paddy Hogan, 5, could barely tear his eyes away from his latest read.

Jake Knappick was also singled out as one of the school's most improved readers.

He said his secret was regular practice of reading tests and investing time into good reads, something he'll have greater opportunity to do now the reading cafe is open.

Mr Cronin welcomed families to enjoy the space.