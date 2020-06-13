Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Politics

Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LARGE signs have been hung from the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments where protestors have begun to gather in solidarity with refugees in the building.

One sign read: "We came on the same boat but some are free and we are in prison."

"Refugees are without crime, seven years in detention," another read.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

Tents and campsites remain on the corner of Walmsley St and Main St after protesters spent the night outside the building, with fears the refugees would be taken to a different location in the lead up to the demonstration.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

A section of Main Street will be closed from 2pm where protesters will gather on the road.

Today's protest follows a rally on Friday that turned ugly, with activists accused of fighting, screaming and jumping on parked cars.

A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly damaged cars during the protest.

Originally published as Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter editors picks protests refugee protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        premium_icon Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        Council News Close to $1 million shortfall and modest rate rise as councillors deliver ‘most difficult’ budget yet

        Fur-tastic: Pooch hairdresser opens in new location

        premium_icon Fur-tastic: Pooch hairdresser opens in new location

        Pets & Animals A mobile dog groomer has opted for a permanent location, and is offering a...

        Aged care visit restrictions anger loved ones

        premium_icon Aged care visit restrictions anger loved ones

        News The son of an aged care resident is challenging restrictions on weekend visits at a...

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19