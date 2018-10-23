Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

CONSIDER EVERYONE: All Property Real Estate Gatton Principal owner Kylie Hallas, and Emily Hallas, want the rental reform to benefit both renters and landlords.

CONSIDER EVERYONE: All Property Real Estate Gatton Principal owner Kylie Hallas, and Emily Hallas, want the rental reform to benefit both renters and landlords. Meg Bolton

RENTERS, landlords and real estate agents could change Queensland's rental industry as part of a reform to make the market more safe, secure and sustainable.

In a bid to improve residential tenancy laws for both renters and property owners, the State Government has opened submissions allowing stakeholders to share their feedback.

All Property Real Estate Gatton principal owner Kylie Hallas said for the reform to be successful it needed to benefit both the tenants and landlords.

"The government needs to keep an open mind to consider both sides because the tenants need landlords, and the landlords need tenants,” Mrs Hallas said.

"At the end of the day it's someone's home, but it's also someone else's investment.”

The reform could introduce laws to allow pets in all properties, reduce the number of inspections and allow tenants to hang picture frames.

With more than 20 years in the industry, Mrs Hallas said requests should be treated case-by-case rather than as a blanket rule.

"It comes down to the property, it's just a matter of finding a property that's appropriate,” she said.

"Fair enough, put things up to make it feel like your home but be sensible when it comes to having an alsatian in a unit.”

All Property Real Estate has sent submission forms to its tenants and landlords to ensure both parties have a chance to have their say, as it is feared the government is favouring tenants.

Gatton landlord Sandra Parcell said blanket rules concerning pets would be problematic for landlords who leased on a room-by- room basis.

"The problem is on a rooming agreement if anyone in the house has got an allergy it's not good,” she said.

Lockyer Valley tenant Shannon Stokes said while she had only had a positive experience with her landlord, she would like tenant laws considered on a case-by-case basis.

"I would like to see the inspections get less for those who are long-term tenants,” Mrs Stokes said.

Submissions can be made up until November, 30 at www.qld.gov.au/rentinginqld