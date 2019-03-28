Menu
Reidy's lures come in all colours and sizes.
News

Reel in a catch at Somerset Dam this weekend

28th Mar 2019 8:49 AM

THE inaugural Reel Somerset Classic, a non-professional fishing competition on Somerset Dam, will get under way this weekend.

Plenty of keen anglers have registered for the fishing competition being held at Somerset Park Campground from Friday to Sunday.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the response to the competition, which is a prelude to the much- anticipated return of the Reel Wivenhoe Classic in August, had been extremely positive.

"Council is pleased to be working with Fishing Freshwater to deliver two key events on two of our key dams in Somerset for residents and visitors to enjoy,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We're also encouraging Somerset residents to join in the free family festivities being offered throughout the weekend.”

Enjoy live music by the lake on Friday from 6pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 5pm to 10pm.

For more information on the Reel Somerset or Reel Wivenhoe Classic events, follow Reel Wivenhoe Classic on Facebook or phone 0419031182.

