Reel fun at fishing festival

Sights and attractions from the festival Nathan Greaves

The Reel Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition was on this weekend, with a free festival to keep families entertained.

While 85 teams of avid fisher men and women were out on Lake Wivenhoe fighting for the best catch, families and casual visitors flocked to Captain Logan Campground for the festival.

There were plenty of attractions to keep kids busy, with a super slide, two jumping castles, trampolines, and a rock climbing wall.

There was live music on for most of the day, food trucks, and stalls purveying canoes and fishing supplies.

The festivities culminated in a fireworks display on Saturday night.