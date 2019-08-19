Menu
Login
Sights and attractions from the festival
Sights and attractions from the festival Nathan Greaves
News

Reel fun at fishing festival

Nathan Greaves
by
19th Aug 2019 11:45 AM

The Reel Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition was on this weekend, with a free festival to keep families entertained.

While 85 teams of avid fisher men and women were out on Lake Wivenhoe fighting for the best catch, families and casual visitors flocked to Captain Logan Campground for the festival.

There were plenty of attractions to keep kids busy, with a super slide, two jumping castles, trampolines, and a rock climbing wall.

There was live music on for most of the day, food trucks, and stalls purveying canoes and fishing supplies.

The festivities culminated in a fireworks display on Saturday night.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
fishing competition lake wivenhoe reel wivenhoe classic
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Fun for everyone at OLGC fete

    Fun for everyone at OLGC fete

    News "All the different classes are doing stalls throughout the school.”

    Water carting operation lashed by councillors

    Water carting operation lashed by councillors

    News Councillors spoke of serious concerns about the proposed operation

    Somerset swimmers set to be slugged more at the pool gates

    Somerset swimmers set to be slugged more at the pool gates

    News The cost of taking a dip is set to rise by as much as $1.50.

    UPDATE: 12 fire crews needed to control large fire

    UPDATE: 12 fire crews needed to control large fire

    News Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area