Redbacks work to bring back bite

IT hasn't been the start Gatton Redbacks would have dreamed about, but president and player Adam Halstead said the team was still in the running.

After three games the Redbacks premier team is sitting fifth on the ladder with one win on the cards.

Halstead said a lack of numbers on the bench had held the team back in recent games, including their last game against Rockville FC on Sunday, where they lost 3-1.

"We probably should have taken points away on the weekend. We only had a bare 11 and we had a man sent off," Halstead said.

"We were winning 1-0 until that 50-minute mark, then (Rockville) got a spot kick and one of the boys got sent off and their luck changed from that."

The Redbacks will take on top-of-the-table USQ FC on Sunday, and Halstead said it was going to be a tough game.

Looking ahead, he said the players would be pleased if they could take another six points from the next three games.

Halstead said the team had set a goal to make the top four at the end of the season, and it was still there for the taking.

"The quality is there and the potential is there," he said.

The side has been shifting between a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2 formation through the season, and Halstead said this ability to change their shape and set up on the fly would pay dividends.

"It's sometimes difficult but I think it will pay off towards the end of the year," he said.

In the meantime, he pointed to the midfield as an area the team would need to focus on improving.

He also singled out newcomer to the team Liam Roberts and club veterans Dan Cronin and Daniel Burns as stand-out players so far this season.