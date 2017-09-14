Redbacks women on top after grand final win

TEAM EFFORT: The Gatton Redbacks Senior Women with the trophy after winning the reserve grade grand final against Dalby on Saturday.

TEAM EFFORT: The Gatton Redbacks Senior Women with the trophy after winning the reserve grade grand final against Dalby on Saturday. Contributed

FOOTBALL: The Gatton Redbacks Senior Women have finished their first season back after a hiatus with silverware.

They defeated the Dalby Tigers 2-0 on Saturday at West Wanderers in the reserve grade grand final.

It was a much tighter encounter than the last time the two sides met, when Gatton came out on top 6-2 at the end of August to secure its place in the decider.

Tahlia Sudhaus opened the scoring in the first 15minutes for the Redbacks before Sarah Robinson doubled their lead with a fine strike at the 41-minute mark.

Neither side was breached in a physical second term, with Gatton holding on to secure the trophy.

Janita Taylor was picked as a standout for the Redbacks as she worked tirelessly throughout the game on both ends.

Coach Garry Godley was very pleased to see his side come away with the win in a tough game.

"The first half we were good. We died off a bit in the second half but we managed to hold them off pretty well,” Godley said.

"They all played their heart out and did a good job.

"We could have had a few more goals but we just got unlucky.”

Godley, who returned to the club after some years off, said he hoped to carry the momentum into next season.

"I'd like to see all the girls back,” he said.

"They're a good bunch of girls, they performed well together and really gelled well,” he said.

"It was a really good season.”