Redbacks to untangle web with season start date announced

SOCCER: The world game is coming back to the Lockyer Valley, with a road map for a return to the football season outlined.

From June 12, players will be able to return to training in groups of up to 20, ahead of the expected season restart on July 10.

Gatton Redbacks vice-president Jackson Bell said club members were pleased to be able to begin planning for a return to the pitch.

“It’s good to finally have a bit of structure, the club’s just starting to work through the government dates now, trying to figure out a bit of the training plan to get back into it,” Bell said.

The senior men’s player said, while the news was positive, there was a lot of planning that was required ahead of the return date.

“We’ve got a 20-person limit in the venue so we’re only going to be able to have maybe one or two teams training at one given time,” he said.

“It’s going to be a bit difficult, but I’m sure we’ll be able to manage it and give everyone at least a bit of training time,” he said.

The club’s senior teams had been busy during the lockdown keeping fit at home, and Bell believed they would have an easy transition back into the season.

But with junior members having not played a game yet this year, he expected the younger teams to need a bit more work before the restart in July.

“I think you’ll find most coaches or managers will probably send their kids back home with stuff to do,” he said.

Game days will also take some organising, with an expected limit of 100 people at the venue – likely restricting grounds to just one or two games at any time.

Despite the challenges, Bell said the club was pleased to finally have a road map to a return to some form of normalcy.

“I think the majority will be happy with the plan that’s been put forward to them,” he said.

“We are happy to have some kind of season for 2020.”

